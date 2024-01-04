News
BJP wants to arrest me to stop me from...: Kejriwal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 04, 2024 13:28 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government wanted to arrest him to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he accused the BJP of wanting to tarnish his image.

 

"My lawyers have told me that the ED summons are illegal. The BJP wants to arrest me to stop me from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls," he alleged.

The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party  national convenor refused to depose before the Enforcement Directorate for the third time on Wednesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
