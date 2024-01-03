News
Ready to cooperate but...: Kejriwal skips 3rd ED summons

Ready to cooperate but...: Kejriwal skips 3rd ED summons

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 03, 2024 10:14 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday skipped the third summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy case and sent a written reply calling the notice illegal, Aam Aadmi Party sources said.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party asserted that Kejriwal was ready to cooperate with the agency but claimed that the summons was sent with the intention of arresting him.

"Why has the notice been sent right before elections? The notice is an attempt to stop Kejriwal from campaigning in elections," the party alleged.

 

Kejriwal was summoned on Wednesday for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

This was the third ED notice to Kejriwal, also the AAP's convener, after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summonses for November 2 and December 21.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
