News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED files money laundering case against Sameer Wankhede

ED files money laundering case against Sameer Wankhede

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 10, 2024 10:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede taking cognisance of a Central Bureua of Investigation FIR in an alleged Rs 25-crore bribe demand from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family to spare his son in a drugs case, official sources said Saturday.

IMAGE: Former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Photograph: ANI Photo

The central agency has booked the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Some former Narcotics Control Bureau officials have also been summoned.

Wankhede, a 2008-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Customs and Indirect Taxes cadre, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection from any coercive action by the anti-money laundering agency.

 

He was booked by the CBI in May last year on charges of seeking Rs 25-crore bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, officials had said.

Aryan Khan was arrested in the alleged drug bust case on the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2, 2021.

The Central Bureau of Investigation booked Wankhede and others for alleged criminal conspiracy (120-B IPC), and threat of extortion (388 IPC) besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint from the NCB.

A year later, the NCB filed a charge sheet in the drugs-on-cruise case against 14 accused but gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan.

The much-hyped case took a twist when an 'independent witness' had claimed in 2021 that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an NCB official and other persons, including a witness Gosavi, to let off Aryan Khan.

The NCB later conducted an internal vigilance probe against Wankhede and others and shared the contents with CBI leading to registration of a case against him.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Aryan Khan case officer's foreign visits under scanner
Aryan Khan case officer's foreign visits under scanner
Have highest regard for you: SRK to Sameer Wankhede
Have highest regard for you: SRK to Sameer Wankhede
CBI: Wankhede trying to show SRK messages as...
CBI: Wankhede trying to show SRK messages as...
Kohli to miss rest of Test series; Rahul, Jadeja back
Kohli to miss rest of Test series; Rahul, Jadeja back
Indian-origin man dies after assault at US restaurant
Indian-origin man dies after assault at US restaurant
Nikhil Wagle's car attacked over Modi, Advani remarks
Nikhil Wagle's car attacked over Modi, Advani remarks
6 rioters killed, 64 hurt; internet down in Haldwani
6 rioters killed, 64 hurt; internet down in Haldwani
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Wankhede demanded Rs 25 cr to not frame Aryan Khan'

'Wankhede demanded Rs 25 cr to not frame Aryan Khan'

Sameer Wankhede quizzed by CBI for more than 5 hrs

Sameer Wankhede quizzed by CBI for more than 5 hrs

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances