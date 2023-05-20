News
Sameer Wankhede appears before CBI in bribery case; says Satyamev Jayate

Sameer Wankhede appears before CBI in bribery case; says Satyamev Jayate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 20, 2023 14:54 IST
Former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Saturday appeared before the CBI in Mumbai for questioning in a case in which he is accused of demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case, an official said.

IMAGE: Ex-NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Photograph: PTI Photo

Wankhede reached the Central Bureau of Investigation office in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) around 10.15 am, he said.

Talking to media persons while entering the agency office, he just said "Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs).

 

The CBI had summoned the former NCB official for questioning on Thursday in connection with the case, but he did not appear that day.

The central agency booked Wankhede and four others on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides under provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the NCB.

On Friday, the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the FIR. The high court then directed the CBI not to take any "coercive action", such as arrest, against Wankhede till May 22.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, following the alleged drug seizure on board the Cordelia cruise ship here. He was granted bail by the high court three weeks later as the anti-drugs agency failed to substantiate its charges against him.

The CBI alleged that the NCB's Mumbai zone had received information in October 2021 regarding the consumption and possession of narcotic substances by various individuals on the cruise ship, and some NCB officers conspired to get bribes from the accused in return for letting them off.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Report points to Wankhede's Rolex watch, properties
'Wankhede demanded Rs 25 cr to not frame Aryan Khan'
Aryan Khan case officer's foreign visits under scanner
Another Boost For The Indian Navy
Manushi Channels Her Inner Princess
Diana Glitters At Cannes
Kohli, Faf hold the key for RCB against toppers GT
Have highest regard for you: SRK to Sameer Wankhede

Punished for...: Sameer Wankhede of Aryan Khan case

