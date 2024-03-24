News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED custody no barrier for Kejriwal's governance, issues first directive

ED custody no barrier for Kejriwal's governance, issues first directive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 24, 2024 11:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction from the Enforcement Directorate custody on running the city government, instructing water minister Atishi to solve water- and sewer-related problems in some areas of the city.

IMAGE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Rouse Avenue court after his Enforcement Directorate remand hearing in an alleged Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, March 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said the directions, received late on Saturday, brought tears to her eyes with Kejriwal showing concern for the people of Delhi despite his own plight.

 

Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

A court on Friday sent the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.

The chief minister also directed for deploying enough water tankers in areas where there is scarcity to strengthen supply ahead of the approaching summer months, Atishi said.

The minister said Kejriwal directed to issue instructions to the chief secretary and other officers in this regard.

He also suggested seeking the help of Lt Governor VK Saxena, if needed, and expects that he will extend all assistance, she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kejriwal moves HC for immediate release, but...
Kejriwal moves HC for immediate release, but...
'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'
'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'
Can Kejriwal run Delhi govt as CM from jail?
Can Kejriwal run Delhi govt as CM from jail?
'When Dre's on, he's incredible!'
'When Dre's on, he's incredible!'
Young Indian professional dies in car accident in US
Young Indian professional dies in car accident in US
Rana fined for flying kiss send-off to Agarwal
Rana fined for flying kiss send-off to Agarwal
South Chennai LS seat to see fierce fight, here is why
South Chennai LS seat to see fierce fight, here is why
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Don't hate BJP: Kejriwal's wife reads out his message

Don't hate BJP: Kejriwal's wife reads out his message

'Kejriwal has outlived utility for BJP'

'Kejriwal has outlived utility for BJP'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances