Rediff.com  » News » Don't hate BJP: Kejriwal's wife reads out his message from jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 23, 2024 13:11 IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, in her first address following his arrest, on Saturday read out a message in which the Delhi chief minister asserted that every moment of his life has been dedicated to serving the country.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita reads out his message from the jail. Photograph: @AamAadmiParty/X

In a message from the Enforcement Directorate's custody, the Delhi chief minister said no bar can keep him inside and he will soon return.

He also assured that it has never happened that he failed to fulfil any promise, assuring women about the implementation of a scheme that will provide an honorarium of Rs 1,000 per month to eligible beneficiaries.

 

The Delhi chief minister is in ED custody till March 28, following his arrest by the agency in connection with a money-laundering case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy.

"Whether inside or outside, every moment of my life is dedicated to serving the country. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also asked the AAP's workers to not hate BJP members because of his arrest.

"I also appeal to all the workers of the Aam Aadmi Party that work on social welfare and public welfare should not stop with me going to jail. Don't hate BJP people due to this. They are our brothers and sisters. I will come back soon," she quoted the Delhi CM as saying.

He added that he was born for struggles and is destined for bigger challenges in future as well.

Kejriwal also asserted that India has to be shaped into the strongest and greatest country in the world. There are internal and external forces that are trying to weaken the country and these need to be fought, he said.

The AAP leader also appealed to the women to visit temples and seek blessings for him.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
