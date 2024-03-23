News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal moves HC against arrest, seeks immediate release

Kejriwal moves HC against arrest, seeks immediate release

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 23, 2024 18:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday moved the Delhi high court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sources in his Aam Aadmi Party said his legal team would request the high court to hear the matter urgently, preferably on Sunday.

On Friday, a trial court had remanded him in ED's custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation".

In his plea, Kejriwal, who was apprehended by the ED on Friday night, contended that his arrest and remand were illegal and that he was entitled to be released from custody immediately.

 

The ED had arrested Kejriwal hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the central anti-money laundering agency.

Kejriwal had approached the high court for quashing and setting aside all proceedings including the summonses issued against him.

In that petition, Kejriwal said he is a "vocal critic" of the ruling party, an opposition leader and a partner in the INDIA bloc, and the ED, being under the Centre's control, has been "weaponised".

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped.

Top AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED.

The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Kejriwal has outlived utility for BJP'
'Kejriwal has outlived utility for BJP'
'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'
'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'
'No way Kejriwal can be saved'
'No way Kejriwal can be saved'
Injury scare for Delhi Capitals as Ishant limps off
Injury scare for Delhi Capitals as Ishant limps off
Points Table: IPL 2024
Points Table: IPL 2024
IPL PIX: Curran hits fifty as Punjab Kings down Delhi
IPL PIX: Curran hits fifty as Punjab Kings down Delhi
Will set up CM Kejriwal's office in jail if...: Mann
Will set up CM Kejriwal's office in jail if...: Mann
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

AAP claims Delhi office 'sealed' ahead of LS polls

AAP claims Delhi office 'sealed' ahead of LS polls

Can Kejriwal run Delhi govt as CM from jail?

Can Kejriwal run Delhi govt as CM from jail?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances