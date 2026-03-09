HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Assets of Former Assam Excise Secretary Attached in Money Laundering Probe

Assets of Former Assam Excise Secretary Attached in Money Laundering Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 09, 2026 19:59 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has seized assets worth over Rs 5 crore from former Assam excise secretary Indreswar Kalita in a money laundering investigation linked to disproportionate assets.

Photograph: Rediff.com

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 5 crore belonging to former Assam excise secretary Indreswar Kalita.
  • The action is part of a money laundering probe related to a disproportionate assets case against Kalita.
  • The case originated from an FIR filed by the CM's Special Vigilance Cell (CMSVC).
  • Kalita allegedly possessed assets disproportionate to his known income, amounting to Rs 5.64 crore during the period from 2000 to 2018.
  • The attached properties include immovable assets in Guwahati and were allegedly acquired using funds from unknown sources.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has attached immovable assets worth more than Rs 5 crore as part of its money laundering probe into a disproportionate assets case against former Assam excise secretary and IAS officer Indreswar Kalita.

The case stems from an FIR filed by the CM's Special Vigilance Cell (CMSVC) against Kalita.

 

The chargesheet filed by CMSVC stated that during the check period from March 1, 2000 to December 31, 2018, Kalita possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income totalling Rs 5.64 crore, constituting 131.12 per cent of his known income during that period, the agency said in a statement.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach six immovable properties, including one located on Zoo Road in Guwahati, worth Rs 5.64 crore, it said.

Allegations Against Kalita

Kalita, the ED alleged, acquired several immovable properties, either in his own name or in the names of his wife and other family members who "lacked" corresponding income sources.

"This was done to obscure the true beneficial ownership and origin of the funds. The properties were purchased by deliberately understating the consideration amounts in registered sale deeds to conceal the actual cash deployment," the agency claimed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
