News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED arrests YSRC MP's son in Delhi excise policy case

ED arrests YSRC MP's son in Delhi excise policy case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 11, 2023 10:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Raghav Magunta, son of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case, officials said Saturday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Raghav Magunta was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday evening, they said.

He is expected to be produced before a local court, where the federal probe agency will seek his custody.

 

This is the ninth arrest in this case by the ED, and the third this week.

It arrested Gautam Malhotra, son of former SAD MLA from Punjab Deep Malhotra, and Rajesh Joshi, the director of an advertising company called Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd, earlier in the week.

The agency had alleged that a cartel called 'South Group' of liquor retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers was created as part of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, and the father and son duo were part of it.

It had searched premises linked to the Member of Parliament last year.

The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case.

The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first information report (FIR).

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi Excise policy: ED arrests 2 pharma executives
Delhi Excise policy: ED arrests 2 pharma executives
AAP generated crores illegally via excise policy: ED
AAP generated crores illegally via excise policy: ED
Why Does ED Have So Much Power?
Why Does ED Have So Much Power?
Djokovic seeks special permission to enter US
Djokovic seeks special permission to enter US
US shoots down unidentified aerial object in Alaska
US shoots down unidentified aerial object in Alaska
Demolition drive in south Delhi sparks protests
Demolition drive in south Delhi sparks protests
Ex-babu close to Patnaik joins Congress in Odisha
Ex-babu close to Patnaik joins Congress in Odisha
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Delhi excise policy: ED gets custody of ad firm chief

Delhi excise policy: ED gets custody of ad firm chief

CBI arrests auditor of KCR's daughter in excise case

CBI arrests auditor of KCR's daughter in excise case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances