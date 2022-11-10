News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi Excise policy: ED arrests 2 pharma executives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 10, 2022 10:36 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested two company executives linked to liquor trade in the money laundering investigation being conducted by it into the now scrapped Delhi Excise policy case, official sources said Thursday.

IMAGE: Central Bureau of Investigation officials during a raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy, in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma have been arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted multiple raids in this case so far.

In September, it arrested Sameer Mahandru, managing director of a liquor manufacturing company Indospirit.

 

The agency early this month raided the premises of a PA of Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and later questioned him at its office in Delhi.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Sisodia as an accused among others.

The CBI had raided the premises of the deputy chief minister and some Delhi government bureaucrats after filing the case.

The excise scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG had also suspended 11 excise officials.

'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP
BJP offered Rs 25 cr to 10 Punjab AAP MLAs: Kejriwal
Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine's Kherson
Third Gujarat Congress MLA quits in 2 days
How Will Economy Perform In Samvat 2079?
Will Rain Play Spoilsport?
The War Against Coronavirus

