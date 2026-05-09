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Crypto Hacker Arrested By ED In Money Laundering Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 09, 2026 18:54 IST

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The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a crypto hacker and two others in Bengaluru for alleged money laundering related to stolen bitcoins and virtual digital assets.

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested three individuals, including alleged crypto hacker Srikrishna Ramesh, in a money laundering case.
  • The case is linked to the hacking of national and international websites and the theft of bitcoins.
  • Raids were conducted at premises linked to the accused and individuals connected to Karnataka Congress MLA N A Haris.
  • The money laundering case stems from FIRs filed in a 2017 case involving the sale of stolen virtual digital assets.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested three persons, including an alleged crypto hacker named Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, in a cryptocurrency-linked money laundering case, officials said on Saturday.

They said Sriki, Robin Khandelwal and Sunish Hegde were taken into custody on May 8. They were produced before a local Bengaluru court on Saturday, which sent them to 10 days of ED custody, officials said.

 

ED Raids and Connections to Congress Leaders

The central agency conducted raids in this case on April 20, including at premises linked to the three accused, Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad, sons of Karnataka Congress MLA N A Haris, and Aqeeb Khan, grandson of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister K Rahman Khan, among others.

Mohammed Haris Nalapad, a former Karnataka Youth Congress President, later interacted with the press and denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the 21 hours of search by the ED in his and his brother's house did not yield anything.

He said his family had been in public life for a long time and that their conduct was upright.

Details of the Money Laundering Case

The money laundering case stems from some Karnataka Police FIRs and chargesheets filed in a 2017 case of hacking of national and international websites, stealing of bitcoins and sale of these 'stolen' virtual digital assets (VDA) through crypto platforms by the alleged hacker Sriki and his associates.

The Haris brothers have been questioned in this case by the Karnataka Police special investigation team (SIT).

The 59-year-old Nalapad Ahmed Haris, alias N A Haris, is a four-time Congress MLA, who got elected to the assembly in 2008 and since then has been representing the Shantinagar Assembly seat.

Srikrishna Ramesh was arrested by the state police as part of this investigation.

Congress leaders had alleged in 2021 that he hacked Bitcoins worth Rs 10,000 crore and demanded a probe into the possible involvement of the then ruling BJP in Karnataka.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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