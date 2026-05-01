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Enforcement Directorate To Target Crypto Frauds, Terror Financing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 01, 2026 11:37 IST

The Enforcement Directorate is intensifying its efforts to combat emerging financial crimes, including crypto currency fraud and terror financing, as announced by Director Rahul Navin.

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate is prioritising investigations into crypto currency frauds and terror financing.
  • Bank and real estate frauds have declined due to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Act and RERA.
  • The ED filed 812 chargesheets and 155 supplementary chargesheets during 2025-26.
  • The agency reports a conviction rate of 94 per cent in money laundering cases.
  • The ED has restituted assets worth Rs 63,142 crore to victims of financial fraud.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is shifting its focus to crypto currency frauds, terror financing, cyber-enabled crimes and narcotics trafficking, agency's Director Rahul Navin said on Friday.

Decline in Traditional Frauds

Speaking during the 70th 'ED Day' event held here, he noted that bank and real estate frauds have declined due to the implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Act and Real Estate (Regulation and Development Act (RERA).

 

Increased Chargesheets Filed

During 2025-26, the ED filed 812 chargesheets and 155 supplementary chargesheets which is nearly twice the last comparable fiscal, he said.

He added that the conviction rate of the agency was 94 per cent.

Pending Money Laundering Cases

The director said 2,400 money laundering cases were pending trial in courts and expressed optimism that "most" of these will result in conviction.

Asset Restitution

Navin said the agency has restituted assets worth Rs 63,142 crore to victims of financial fraud, including homebuyers, investors and banks.

About The Enforcement Directorate

The federal probe agency was established on May 1, 1956.

It implements two criminal laws--The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA)-- apart from the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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