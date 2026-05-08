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ED Arrests Gameskraft Founders In Money Laundering Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 08, 2026 17:29 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested three founders of Gameskraft, a popular online gaming platform, amid allegations of money laundering and fraud, marking a significant development in the regulation of online gaming in India.

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested three Gameskraft founders: Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh, and Vikas Taneja.
  • The arrests are linked to an alleged money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
  • Gameskraft, an online gaming platform, is under investigation following FIRs related to alleged cheating and fraud.
  • The ED raided 17 locations in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, seizing documents related to the case.
  • Gameskraft has reportedly discontinued operations in compliance with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested three founders of online gaming platform, Gameskraft, in an alleged fraud-linked money laundering case, officials said.

They said Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh and Vikas Taneja have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

 

Deepak and Prithvi were arrested from the Delhi-NCR region, and a transit remand was subsequently obtained to produce them before a Bengaluru court.

Whereas Taneja was arrested in Bengaluru and has been produced before a court, the officials said. The ED's Bengaluru regional office has also booked them under the money laundering case.

Gameskraft's Response To The Investigation

The company, headquartered in Bengaluru, could not be reached for comment. However, a message posted on its website said, "In compliance with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, Gameskraft has discontinued its operations until further notice."

The Centre had banned online money gaming in India in August last year.

Financial Details And Allegations Against Gameskraft

The company was established in 2017. It reported a net profit of Rs 706 crore on a revenue of Rs 4,009 crore during the 2024-25 financial year, as per reports.

The arrests came after the central agency filed a money laundering case against Gameskraft Technologies Ltd and other associated entities, after taking cognisance of multiple FIRs related to suicides linked to alleged cheating and fraud.

The ED also raided 17 locations on Thursday in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, leading to the seizure of certain documents, they said.

As per ED officials, the platform ran and owned various online real-money games like 'RummyCulture' and Rummytime.

In November last year, the ED froze eight bank accounts (escrow accounts for payout maintained with various banks) holding deposits worth Rs 18.57 crore in the probe against Gameskraft.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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