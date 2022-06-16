News
Rediff.com  » News » ED allows Rahul's request to defer his questioning to June 20

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 16, 2022 23:52 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has allowed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's request to defer his questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case from June 17 to June 20 owing to personal reasons, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi outside ED office in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

The Congress MP wrote to the investigating officer of the ED to allow him exemption from the questioning scheduled on Friday (June 17) as he wants to remain with his ailing mother, Sonia Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi has decided to stay in hospital tonight to look after his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi," a top source told ANI.

 

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to COVID-19-related issues.

Rahul, 51, spent almost 30 hours with the ED sleuths over the last three days, where he was questioned and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

-- with ANI inputs

