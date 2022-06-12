News
Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital due to post-Covid issues

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 12, 2022 15:51 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Sunday owing to post-Covid issues.

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi is stable and will be in the hospital for a few days.

'Congress President, Smt Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation,' Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

 

'We thank all the Congress men and women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes,' he added.

Earlier, sources at the hospital said Gandhi visited the facility for a routine medical check-up and was being examined by doctors.

Gandhi, 75, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued a fresh summons for her to appear on June 23.

The ED has registered an FIR in a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
