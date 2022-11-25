News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » EC suspends poll officials in Karnataka over 'voter fraud'

EC suspends poll officials in Karnataka over 'voter fraud'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 25, 2022 21:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Election Commission on Friday directed officials for a review of the deletions and additions in the electoral rolls of three assembly seats in Karnataka and ordered the suspension of two additional district election officials after allegations of 'electoral fraud' in the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The poll authority also directed the chief electoral officer to share a list of all deletions and additions made to the electoral rolls of the Shivajinagar, Chickpet and Mahadevapura assembly seats after January 1, 2022 with all the recognised political parties so as to enable them to file claims and objections.

 

The Election Commission directives came a day after the Congress petitioned the poll authority, seeking a detailed investigation into the 'voter information theft fraud' in Karnataka.

The Congress had alleged that 27 lakh names were deleted and 11 lakh voters added to the voters' lists of the three assembly constituencies, claiming that the employees of a private company had collected voters' data, impersonating as government officials.

The commission also appointed officers from outside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), under which the three assembly seats fall, to oversee the exercise of ensuring the purity of the electoral rolls.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Damage to EC will take 20 years to undo'
'Damage to EC will take 20 years to undo'
Poll reforms should begin with the Election Commission
Poll reforms should begin with the Election Commission
EC asks parties to explain selection of criminals
EC asks parties to explain selection of criminals
Punjab: 10-yr-old booked over FB photo with toy gun
Punjab: 10-yr-old booked over FB photo with toy gun
Don't unscramble scrambled egg: Govt to SC on noteban
Don't unscramble scrambled egg: Govt to SC on noteban
FIFA WC: Injured Neymar, Danilo to miss group stage
FIFA WC: Injured Neymar, Danilo to miss group stage
Qatar on verge of elimination after loss to Senegal
Qatar on verge of elimination after loss to Senegal
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Will poll chief act on charges against PM, SC asks

Will poll chief act on charges against PM, SC asks

SC for including CJI in picking poll panel chief

SC for including CJI in picking poll panel chief

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances