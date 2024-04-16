News
Is govt misusing probe agencies? Here's what EC says

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 16, 2024 15:04 IST
Amid allegations by opposition parties that the government was misusing probe agencies to target its leaders, the Election Commission on Tuesday asserted that while it remains committed to protecting level playing field and campaign entitlement of parties and candidates, it has not found it correct to take any step that could overlap or overrun the legal judicial process.

In a statement, the poll authority said it was guided by constitutional wisdom when presented with 'live situations' involving political persons which have been under active consideration and orders of the courts based on criminal investigations.

 

'While the Commission remained unwaveringly committed to protection of level playing field and campaign entitlement of political parties and candidates, it has not found it correct to take any step that could overlap or overrun the legal judicial process.'

Several political parties from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had approached the poll panel, accusing the government of using probe agencies to target their leaders.

Following the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged case of money laundering linked to the excise policy, the opposition had mounted renewed attack on the government for its alleged bid to silence the opposition in poll season.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
