EC to reduce counting centres in Bengal

The Election Commission is expected to reduce the number of counting centres for the West Bengal assembly polls, sparking questions from the Trinamool Congress just days before the vote count.

IMAGE: Security forces deployed at the gate of a strong room, in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Election Commission is likely to reduce the number of counting centres for the West Bengal Assembly polls.

The number of counting centres may be reduced to 77 from the previously planned 87.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has raised concerns about the reduction of counting centres.

All counting centres will be under CCTV surveillance during the vote counting process.

The Election Commission is likely to reduce the number of counting centres for the West Bengal Assembly polls to 77 from 87 earlier, even as questions were raised by the ruling Trinamool Congress over the move just days ahead of counting, an official said on Thursday.

The authorities did not reveal the reason for the move.

Revised Counting Centre Numbers

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, said the number of counting centres was earlier brought down from 108 to 87 about two weeks ago for the 294 Assembly constituencies in the state.

"The number of counting centres can be reduced further from 77 if required. All counting centres will be under CCTV surveillance," Agarwal said.

Counting Centre Security Measures

Officials said that Agarwal is likely to visit several centres personally.

Political Reaction To Changes

The decision to rework the number of counting venues just three days ahead of counting has drawn criticism from the ruling party, an official at the poll panel said.

In Kolkata, counting for 11 Assembly constituencies will be conducted across five centres, he added.