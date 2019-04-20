rediff.com

EC orders Eros Now to take down web series on Modi

April 20, 2019 17:42 IST

Photograph: PTI Photo

The Election Commission on Saturday asked Eros Now to stop till further orders online streaming of a web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

In its direction, the poll panel has cited its April 10 order, banning a biopic on Modi, to place a similar bar on the web series titled Modi -- Journey of a Common Man.

"In view of the admitted facts and material available on record, this web series being an original web series on Shri Narendra Modi, the prime minister and a political leader and a prospective candidate in the current general elections to the Lok Sabha, cannot be exhibited," said the poll panel.

