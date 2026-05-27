Ebola scare in Bengaluru: Woman with symptoms isolated

Amidst a global Ebola scare, a Ugandan woman has been hospitalised in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure after developing mild symptoms, with her samples sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

IMAGE: The World Health Organization has declared the ongoing outbreak of Ebola disease a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern". Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points A 28-year-old Ugandan woman has been admitted to Bengaluru's Epidemic Diseases Hospital after exhibiting mild Ebola-like symptoms.

The woman recently arrived from an Ebola-affected region, leading to her precautionary isolation and testing.

Samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, with results pending and a repeat test planned.

The World Health Organization declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a 'Public Health Emergency of International Concern' on May 17.

Karnataka's Health Department has advised travellers from affected nations to self-observe for 21 days and report any symptoms.

Amid global Ebola scare, a 28-year-old woman from Uganda, who developed symptoms for the virus, was shifted to the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday, health department officials said.

According to the officials, the woman, who had arrived from an Ebola-affected region, was moved from a hotel to the designated hospital as a precaution after she developed mild symptoms like body ache.

Her samples have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing, they said, adding that reports are awaited. As per protocol, a repeat test will also be conducted.

The woman's condition is currently stable, the officials said. Health authorities are monitoring her condition closely.

Precautionary Measures and Global Context

Since she recently travelled from an Ebola-affected region and later developed mild symptoms like body ache, she was shifted to the Epidemic Diseases Hospital as a precautionary measure, a health department official said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the ongoing outbreak of Ebola disease (ED) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" (PHEIC) on May 17.

Karnataka's Response to Ebola Outbreak

In response to an Ebola outbreak in several African countries, the Karnataka Health Department on Friday had advised individuals who have recently travelled to affected nations to undergo health monitoring and self-observation for 21 days after their return.

The department said those developing symptoms should immediately report to the nearest health facility, while Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) will undertake surveillance activities.

In Bengaluru, the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) has been identified as the isolation centre, while the Epidemic Diseases Hospital has been designated as the quarantine and treatment facility.

In Mangaluru, Srinivas Port Hospital under the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) has been identified as the quarantine centre, while Wenlock District Hospital has been designated as the isolation and treatment centre.