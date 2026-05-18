Ebola outbreak: India boosts surveillance; experts say no need to panic

Amidst a new Ebola outbreak in Africa, India is ramping up surveillance and preparedness measures to prevent the virus from entering the country, ensuring public health safety.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Arlette Bashizi/Reuters

Key Points India's National Centre for Disease Control is closely monitoring the Ebola situation and assessing response strategies.

Experts emphasise that while India's risk is currently low, vigilance is crucial due to international travel.

Enhanced airport screening, robust laboratory networks, and infection-control awareness are key preventive measures in India.

Public health experts stress the importance of global cooperation and transparent reporting to prevent future outbreaks.

The Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa has once again raised global public health concerns, with Indian authorities keeping a close watch on the evolving situation and health experts stressing the importance of surveillance to prevent its possible importation into the country.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) after more than 300 suspected cases and nearly 90 deaths were reported.

India's preparedness and response to Ebola

Indian health ministry officials said the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring developments, while a review meeting was also held to assess India's preparedness, screening mechanisms and response strategy in case of any suspected case being detected in the country.

Ebola is a severe and often fatal illness caused by the Ebola virus, which spreads through direct contact with the blood, body fluids or tissues of infected people or animals.

The symptoms of Ebola disease can be sudden and include fever, fatigue, malaise, muscle pain, headache and sore throat. These are followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, rash, and symptoms of impaired kidney and liver functions.

Expert opinions on Ebola risk in India

While there is currently no Ebola outbreak in India, experts said international travel and global connectivity mean that countries must remain vigilant against infectious disease threats.

India reported its only known Ebola case in November 2014, when a 26-year-old man who had travelled from Liberia tested positive for the virus in Delhi. Health authorities had then isolated the patient and carried out extensive contact tracing, preventing any further spread, according to government sources.

The WHO had earlier declared Ebola outbreaks as a PHEIC in 2014 during the massive West Africa outbreak that killed more than 11,000 people, and in 2019 during the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The latest declaration marks the third time Ebola has triggered the WHO's highest level of global health alert.

The disease has previously caused major outbreaks in several African nations, with fatality rates ranging from 25 to 90 percent, depending on the strain and healthcare response.

Preventive measures and strategies

Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Department of Community Medicine, AIIMS Delhi, said India's risk at present remains low.

"India has robust airport screening systems and disease surveillance mechanisms compared to earlier years. However, any outbreak anywhere in the world is a reminder that infectious diseases do not respect borders. Travellers coming from affected countries need close monitoring," Rai told PTI.

He said Ebola does not spread through the air like COVID-19, which limits the chances of large-scale community transmission.

"The virus mainly spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, contaminated surfaces, or unsafe burial practices. Healthcare workers and family caregivers are at a higher risk if proper protective measures are not followed," he explained.

Dr Rai noted that India's large population and crowded healthcare settings could pose challenges if an imported case goes undetected.

"That is why awareness among doctors, airport authorities and surveillance teams is extremely important. Even a single imported infection must be managed quickly to avoid secondary transmission," he said.

Lessons from Covid

Chairman of Internal Medicine, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta, Dr Randip Guleria, said India's preparedness improved substantially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The country now has stronger laboratory networks, emergency response systems and infection-control awareness. Still, hospitals must remain alert, especially while handling international travellers with unexplained fever or bleeding symptoms," Dr Guleria told PTI.

He said there is no need to panic as Ebola requires close physical contact for transmission.

"People should understand that casual contact or merely travelling in the same public space does not usually spread Ebola. The focus should be on early reporting, infection-control practices and avoiding misinformation," he added.

Dr Guleria said preventive measures include strict screening of travellers arriving from affected regions, rapid isolation of suspected patients, use of personal protective equipment by healthcare workers and proper hand hygiene.

The WHO has repeatedly stressed the importance of community awareness, safe burial practices and timely medical intervention during Ebola outbreaks.

Public health experts emphasised that strengthening global cooperation, transparent reporting and investment in disease surveillance remain crucial in preventing future outbreaks from becoming international emergencies.