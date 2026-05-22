India urges states, UTs to step up Ebola surveillance after WHO alert

Following the WHO's declaration, India is strengthening its surveillance and preparedness measures, including enhanced screening of international travellers and readiness of healthcare facilities.

IMAGE: Red Cross workers walk in a formation as they disinfect Rwampara general hospital before handling the body of a person who died of Ebola, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, in Rwampara outside Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 21, 2026. Photograph: Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Travellers from affected regions will undergo thermal screening and health monitoring for Ebola symptoms.

Designated isolation facilities and trained healthcare personnel are being prepared across states.

ICMR's National Institute of Virology is equipped to test samples for suspected Ebola cases.

A 21-day monitoring protocol is in place for travellers from affected Ebola regions.

he Union health ministry has asked all states and Union Territories to step up surveillance, hospital preparedness and screening of international travellers following the World Health Organisation's declaration of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

In a letter to chief secretaries and administrators of UTs on May 21, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said countries bordering DRC and Uganda, including South Sudan, have been assessed to be at high risk of disease transmission.

Enhanced surveillance measures for Ebola

"While the current assessment indicates that the risk to countries outside the affected African region remains low, the substantial quantum of international trade and travel underscores the importance of maintaining adequate preparedness and response capacities at all levels of the health system," the letter said.

The ministry directed states to strengthen surveillance under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) for unusual clusters of cases showing symptoms suggestive of Ebola disease, particularly among people with recent travel history to affected areas.

Ebola symptoms and identification

The symptoms listed in the advisory include fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, rash and red eyes.

Hospital preparedness and resources

States have also been asked to identify designated isolation facilities and dedicated ambulances, ensure availability of trained healthcare personnel, personal protective equipment (PPE), logistics, laboratory support and critical care capacities.

Testing and coordination

The ministry said ICMR's National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, is fully equipped to test samples from suspected Ebola cases detected either at points of entry or in the community, and additional ICMR network laboratories would be strengthened depending on the evolving situation.

The advisory stressed coordination among airport and port health authorities, state and district surveillance units and other agencies for prompt information sharing and follow-up of travellers requiring public health monitoring.

Traveller screening and monitoring

According to the attached Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), passengers arriving from affected countries will undergo thermal screening and health monitoring, and those with symptoms suggestive of Ebola will be shifted to designated isolation facilities for testing and treatment.

The SOP also provides for 21-day monitoring of travellers from affected regions and lays down detailed protocols for quarantine, infection prevention, laboratory testing, contact tracing and clinical management.

"States and UTs are requested to undertake an immediate review of existing preparedness plans and ensure that appropriate mechanisms are in place for timely detection and response to any potential public health event of concern," the secretary said in the letter.