New Covid-Like Virus Found In Bats

Scientists stress there is currently no evidence of human infections or community spread linked to the virus.

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Thailand Bat Virus Discovery

Scientists in Thailand have identified a novel coronavirus strain in bats that may have the potential to infect humans, according to a recent study published in the Cell journal.

The study conducted by an international group of researchers, including the University of Tokyo, identified a group of bat coronaviruses, one of which showed characteristics capable of infecting human cells under certain conditions.

Key Points Scientists in Thailand identified a new bat coronavirus strain belonging to the same sarbecovirus family as COVID-19.

Researchers found the virus may bind to human ACE2 receptors under certain conditions, raising potential infection concerns.

The discovery emerged from surveillance studies of horseshoe bat populations across Thailand and Southeast Asian regions.

Scientists said continuous wildlife virus monitoring remains essential for detecting and responding to future pandemic threats early.

New Sarbecovirus Identified

The newly detected virus belongs to the sarbecovirus family, which also includes subgroups such as SARS-CoV-1 and COVID-19 inducing SARS-CoV-2, the study revealed.

Viruses found in animals do not automatically infect humans.

However, this newly detected strain may be capable of binding to human ACE2 receptors, researchers found.

Human ACE2 Receptor Risk

ACE2 is a protein found on human cells, especially in lungs and the intestine, that are also used by SARS-CoV-2 to enter the body.

However, scientists stress that there is currently no evidence of human infections, or community spread linked to the virus.

'Despite this virus seemingly not posing an immediate zoonotic threat, the recombinant nature of these viruses, large co-circulating diversity, geographic movement and frequent lineage replacement indicate great ecological fluidity among SARS-CoV-2 related coronaviruses (SC2r-CoVs),' the study added.

Southeast Asia Virus Surveillance

The discovery emerged from surveillance work on horseshoe bat populations in Thailand and surrounding Southeast Asian regions, where overlapping bat habitats may facilitate viral evolution and transmission.

Experts say the findings underline the importance of continued wildlife-virus monitoring and early detection systems developed after the COVID-19 pandemic.

While researchers cautioned against panic, they said proactive monitoring can help governments and health agencies respond faster if future threats emerge.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff