Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 rattles New York, New Jersey

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 rattles New York, New Jersey

By Yoshita Singh
Last updated on: April 05, 2024 21:35 IST
A meeting of the UN Security Council was briefly interrupted as a rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the New York area Friday morning.

The UN diplomats were in the Security Council chamber for a meeting on the situation in Gaza.

Janti Soeripto, President and Chief Executive Officer, Save the Children US, was making a point about the sufferings of the women and children in Gaza when the tremors were felt in the room. Diplomats were seen looking around each other and the room fell silent.

”Was that an earthquake,” she asked, to which Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour, who was sitting next to her replied, ”Yeah.”

”You're making the ground shake,” he said to her, sending light peels of laughter.

”Madam President, Am I ok to continue?” Soeripto asked before continuing with her statement.

“#BREAKING: You're making the ground shake! UN Security Council hears as mid-morning #earthquake interrupts briefing on the situation in the Middle East,” UN News X handle posted along with a small video where Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of non-profit ‘Save The Children' was making a point about the sufferings of the women and children in Gaza.

 

The United States Geological Survey said the 4.8 magnitude hit seven kilometres north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. Its impact was felt across New York City and other areas in the state.

The New York Police Department said there were no damages or injuries reported.

The New York City Fire Department said the quake hit about 10:30 a.m., with the department receiving reports of shaking buildings.

”We are responding to calls and evaluating structural stability,” the department said in a statement. ”There are no major incidents at this time.”

"A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York," New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X.  

"My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day," she wrote.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is also being briefed on the situation. Deputy Mayor for communications in the Mayor's Office Fabien Levy said that while there are no reports of ”major impacts at this time, we're still assessing the impact.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a post on X that ”Our region just experienced an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, with an epicentre near Readington in Hunterdon County.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the earthquake, which had an epicentre in New Jersey, and he is in touch with his team which is monitoring potential impacts.

”The White House is in touch with federal, state, and local officials as we learn more,” she said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Lucas Johnson/Reuters
Yoshita Singh in New York
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
