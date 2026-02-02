HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Earthquake of 4.6-magnitude jolts Kashmir

Earthquake of 4.6-magnitude jolts Kashmir

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 02, 2026 08:53 IST

There were no reports of any damage due to the earthquake so far, the officials said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kyodo/via Reuters

Key Points

  • The earthquake's epicenter was located in the Pattan area.
  • The tremor struck at 5:35 AM.
  • No damage has been reported as a result of the earthquake.

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shook Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district early Monday, officials said.

The tremor occurred at 5.35 am, they said, adding that the Pattan area was the epicenter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
