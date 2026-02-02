Earthquake of 4.6-magnitude jolts Kashmir

There were no reports of any damage due to the earthquake so far, the officials said.

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shook Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district early Monday, officials said.

The tremor occurred at 5.35 am, they said, adding that the Pattan area was the epicenter.

