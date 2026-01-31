HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How Lives Are Changing In Kashmir's Border Villages

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
January 31, 2026 08:30 IST

IMAGE: The transformation of Kashmir's border villages. Photograph: ANI

Winter magic at Dal Lake.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Jashn-e-Fateh.

INSV Kaundinya's historic voyage.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

How Lives Are Changing In Kashmir's Border Villages
Location: Rajouri

They are still farming, but with a difference.

All Videos: ANI

 

Jashn-e-Fateh
Location: Drass

And what good fun it is!

 

INSV Kaundinya Gets Grand Water Salute
Location: Oman

The ship, which was built using 5th-century Ajanta Caves-inspired design and traditional techniques, completed a historic 18-day voyage.

 

Winter Magic @ Dal Lake
Location: Kashmir

Don't you wish you were there too?

 

The Birds Return Home
Location: Thoothukudi

Water. Small fish. Insects. Aquatic organisms. No wonder the coastal area near Thoothukudi harbour has turned into a busy hub of bird activity.

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
