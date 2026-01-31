IMAGE: The transformation of Kashmir's border villages. Photograph: ANI

Winter magic at Dal Lake.

INSV Kaundinya's historic voyage.

How Lives Are Changing In Kashmir's Border Villages

Location: Rajouri

They are still farming, but with a difference.

Jashn-e-Fateh

Location: Drass

And what good fun it is!

INSV Kaundinya Gets Grand Water Salute

Location: Oman

The ship, which was built using 5th-century Ajanta Caves-inspired design and traditional techniques, completed a historic 18-day voyage.

Winter Magic @ Dal Lake

Location: Kashmir

Don't you wish you were there too?

The Birds Return Home

Location: Thoothukudi

Water. Small fish. Insects. Aquatic organisms. No wonder the coastal area near Thoothukudi harbour has turned into a busy hub of bird activity.

