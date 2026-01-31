Winter magic at Dal Lake.
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: Jashn-e-Fateh.
INSV Kaundinya's historic voyage.
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
How Lives Are Changing In Kashmir's Border Villages
Location: Rajouri
They are still farming, but with a difference.
Jashn-e-Fateh
Location: Drass
And what good fun it is!
INSV Kaundinya Gets Grand Water Salute
Location: Oman
The ship, which was built using 5th-century Ajanta Caves-inspired design and traditional techniques, completed a historic 18-day voyage.
Winter Magic @ Dal Lake
Location: Kashmir
Don't you wish you were there too?
The Birds Return Home
Location: Thoothukudi
Water. Small fish. Insects. Aquatic organisms. No wonder the coastal area near Thoothukudi harbour has turned into a busy hub of bird activity.
