News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » You are not India because...: Smriti Irani hits back at Rahul

You are not India because...: Smriti Irani hits back at Rahul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 09, 2023 14:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "murder of India in Manipur" remark in Lok Sabha, saying this is for the first time in parliamentary democracy that someone has made such a statement.

IMAGE: Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks during the no-confidence motion against the government moved by the opposition in Lok Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV

Speaking soon after Gandhi concluded his speech on the no-confidence debate in the House, the Bharatiya Janata Party member, who is minister for women and child development, said Manipur is an integral part of India.

"I condemn the behaviour that was displayed. This is the first time that someone talked about the murder of India, and Congress leaders were thumping desks," Irani said.

 

"Manipur is not divided, it is a part of this country. A member of his (opposition) alliance said in Tamil Nadu that India only means north India. If he has the courage, Rahul Gandhi should comment on this... another Congress leader said there should be a referendum on Kashmir... Was the statement given as per the order of the Congress leadership that a leader talked about referendum in Kashmir?" she said.

"You are not India because you define corruption in India, you define incompetence... you are not India," the BJP MP said attacking the Congress.

Mentioning Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, she said, "I will not speak on joint pains... the valley that India has seen to be soaked in blood, (but) when they went there, they were playing with snow balls. That was possible after Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi abrogated Article 370."

"He said he went on a yatra and gave assurance that they will restore Article 370... Article 370 will never be restored," Irani asserted.

She also recounted the horrors of the Emergency to attack the Congress, saying the party's history is smeared in blood. The BJP MP also raised the issues of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the unrest in Kashmir during Congress regimes at the Centre.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Vote on Manipur would be very uncomfortable for govt'
'Vote on Manipur would be very uncomfortable for govt'
'Maun vrat on Manipur': Cong asks 3 questions to Modi
'Maun vrat on Manipur': Cong asks 3 questions to Modi
'Biren Singh must step down!'
'Biren Singh must step down!'
Kerala adopts resolution urging Centre to rename state
Kerala adopts resolution urging Centre to rename state
Tilak Varma for ODI World Cup?
Tilak Varma for ODI World Cup?
Chandrayaan-3 gets closer to the Moon's surface
Chandrayaan-3 gets closer to the Moon's surface
BJP women MPs object to Rahul's 'flying kiss' in LS
BJP women MPs object to Rahul's 'flying kiss' in LS
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

You've killed Bharat Mata in Manipur: Rahul slams govt

You've killed Bharat Mata in Manipur: Rahul slams govt

'Modi travelled to 7 nations when Manipur was burning'

'Modi travelled to 7 nations when Manipur was burning'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances