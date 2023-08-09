News
On Quit India movement anniversary, Modi takes dig at INDIA

On Quit India movement anniversary, Modi takes dig at INDIA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 09, 2023 11:27 IST
Recalling the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi's apparent swipe at the Opposition came as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party organises events across the country on Wednesday on these lines.

"Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule," he said in a tweet.

 

He added, "Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India."

Modi has repeatedly accused opposition parties of pursuing the politics of corruption, dynasty and appeasement, calling upon people to shun them.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
