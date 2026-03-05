HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
DYFI Alleges Government Weak Stand on APSC Exam Irregularities

DYFI Alleges Government Weak Stand on APSC Exam Irregularities

March 05, 2026 20:52 IST

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is criticising the Assam government's handling of the APSC exam irregularities report, alleging a cover-up and a failure to take decisive action against implicated officials.

Key Points

  • DYFI raises concerns over the handling of the Justice Sharma Commission report on APSC exam irregularities.
  • The youth organisation alleges the Assam government took a weak stand in implementing the commission's recommendations.
  • DYFI claims the government delayed making the report public, violating the Commission of Inquiry Act.
  • The organisation alleges that officers implicated in the APSC scam are attempting to mislead the court.
  • DYFI criticises the alleged lack of decisive action against tainted officers, with some even reportedly being promoted.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Thursday raised concerns over "handling" of Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission report on irregularities in APSC examinations and alleged the government took a weak stand in implementing the recommendations.

Addressing a press conference here, Assam DYFI Secretary Nirankush Nath alleged that some of the officers, who were later suspended for getting jobs through unfair means, are now attempting to mislead the court by concealing crucial facts and even challenged the legality of the Commission report.

 

"We have serious concerns over the handling of the report submitted by Justice Sharma. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma did not make the Judicial Commission's report public for nearly three years, violating the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, which mandates that the report should be submitted in assembly within six months of its submission," he added.

Nath pointed out that part of the report was made public in February 2025, but tabled the Action Taken Report (ATR) in Assam Assembly last month.

"This development has exposed the double standards of the BJP government regarding the APSC scam, as they claim to ensure clean and transparent examinations, while attempting to shield such a large-scale 'Cash For Job Scam' for the last four years," he added.

The one-man Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission was formed by the Assam government to enquire into the irregularities in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations for 2013 and 2014.

While the report into the 2013 exam was submitted to the government by the panel on March 21, 2022, the second one into the 2014 exam was submitted on October 12, 2023.

The government submitted the report in Assam Assembly on February 17 last year, while the Action Taken Report (ATR) was tabled on February 16 this year.

Allegations of Inaction and Shielding of Officers

Nath said, "The report had recommended cancellation of all appointments made during the concerned years after finding substantial evidence of large-scale corruption. However, shockingly many officers clearly identified as beneficiaries of this scam continue to serve in important administrative positions under the present BJP government."

Some of the officers, who were later suspended for allegedly securing their appointments through unfair means, are now attempting to mislead the court by concealing crucial facts, and even challenged the legality and validity of the enquiry commission report, he alleged.

The DYFI further alleged that for years, no decisive action was taken against the tainted officers identified by the Commission and in some cases, they were even promoted.

"In one instance, a candidate accused in the scam was reportedly issued a clean character certificate by the Home Department for consideration by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). We are compelled to believe that the entire episode reflects a deliberate conspiracy by the Himanta Biswa Sharma government," Nath claimed.

