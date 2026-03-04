Karnataka Govt to Probe KPSC Exam Irregularities

The Karnataka government has pledged to investigate alleged irregularities in the KPSC Mains examination after concerns were raised about the fairness and transparency of the selection process.

Amid allegations of irregularities in the KPSC Mains examination and selection process, Minister Parameshwara said on Wednesday that the government would examine the matter and ensure a fair system for candidates.

He said it would be better if the issues were rectified at the Karnataka Public Service Commission at the earliest.

Allegations have surfaced regarding the recent results of the KPSC Mains examination for Gazetted Probationers (Group A and B), conducted for 384 posts.

Questions have been raised about the transparency of the selection process after some aspirants alleged that more than 10 to 15 candidates with consecutive serial numbers, who wrote the exam in the same room at a single centre, had cleared it. In some cases, candidates from the same family who appeared for the exam also cleared it.

"There have been complaints against KPSC and KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority). All agencies that conduct examinations, in one way or another, face complaints. This time, if the complaints are as serious as alleged, we will examine them and ensure a fair system for candidates," the state home minister told reporters in response to a question.

Noting that there have been complaints for several years about the KPSC recruitment process, he said, "Several steps have been taken. The government and the CM have spoken to the in-charge officials and changed the secretaries and the system there."

"Despite that, if such things happen, someone specific-the secretary or the chairman-must take responsibility," he added.

"When the government has decided to carry out about 56,000 recruitments, some of the process will go to the KEA and some to the KPSC. At such a time, such confusion should not exist, and recruitments must happen in a just and transparent manner. We will take necessary steps," he further said.

According to sources, the recently announced results have shortlisted candidates for the next stage: the interview.

Demands for Investigation

Alleging irregularities and massive corruption in the recruitment process, some applicants have demanded a fair probe and the withholding of the results.

They said that without a proper probe, it would be unjust to honest candidates.

Political Response

State BJP chief B Y Vijayendra said his party would raise the issue during the upcoming Assembly session. "The Leader of the Opposition and all our leaders have discussed the issue. We are aware of it," he told reporters.