Youth Congress Leaders Questioned Over Delhi Protest

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read
March 01, 2026 21:05 IST

Youth Congress leaders faced police questioning after staging a protest in Delhi's Connaught Place without permission, resulting in an FIR and raising concerns about unlawful assembly.

Key Points

  • Youth Congress leaders were questioned by Delhi police following a protest in Connaught Place.
  • The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members staged the demonstration without obtaining prior permission, leading to police action.
  • An FIR was filed against women workers of the IYC for allegedly participating in an unlawful gathering.
  • Police recorded statements from the Youth Congress members and granted them bail at the police station.
  • The protest was organized in support of Uday Bhanu Chib's discharge and against issues related to a 'paid deal' and the 'Kejriwal discharge'.

Youth Congress office-bearers were questioned at the Connaught Place police station here on Sunday in connection with a protest held earlier this week in the area, police said.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members had staged a demonstration at Connaught Place two days ago without prior permission, they said.

 

An FIR was registered the same night against several women workers of the organisation who had participated in the protest, alleging that the gathering was unlawful.

Around seven to eight women were called to the Connaught Place (CP) police station at about 3 pm on Sunday for questioning in connection with the case, police sources said.

Speaking to PTI, Raza Ahmad, an IYC member, said the police had summoned the office-bearers for recording their statements in the matter.

"Since the IYC members had major programmes scheduled yesterday, we had requested more time, which the police granted. Today, the police recorded their statements and granted them bail directly from the station; however, no one was taken into custody," he said.

No arrests were made in the case, police added.

Ahmad said the organisation generally seeks prior permission for its programmes but added that certain situations do not allow sufficient time for formalities. "While we usually take permission, sudden incidents do not allow for a week's notice," he said.

He further said that the protest by IYC women workers was organised in support of Uday Bhanu Chib's discharge and against certain issues allegedly linked to a 'paid deal', referring to what he described as the 'Kejriwal discharge'.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
