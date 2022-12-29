News
Rediff.com  » News » 7 TDP workers killed in stampede at Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Andhra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: December 29, 2022 02:08 IST
Seven people including a woman died and eight others were injured on Wednesday after they fell in a drainage canal in Kandukur town in Nellore district, the police said.

IMAGE: People gather at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, December 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The mishap happened when the Leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu was addressing a road show there.

People gathered in large number at the meeting venue and there was some jostle among the public during the meeting, leading to stampede-like situation at the canal, they said based on initial information.

 

They said the clear picture would emerge later.

The injured are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Naidu who immediately cancelled the meeting announced Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

He also asked the party leaders to ensure better medical care to the injured.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
