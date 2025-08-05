HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Dummy bomb goes undetected at Red Fort, 7 cops suspended

Dummy bomb goes undetected at Red Fort, 7 cops suspended

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 05, 2025 10:03 IST

x

Seven Delhi Police personnel, including constables and head constables, have been suspended as a dummy bomb goes undetected in the Red Fort during a security drill, Delhi police said.

IMAGE: Delhi Police conduct security checks at Red Fort during preparations for the upcoming Independence Day, in New Delhi . Photograph: ANI Photo

The dismissed policemen were deployed for the security of the Red Fort.

According to Delhi Police, seven police personnel, including constables and head constables, deployed for the security of the Red Fort, have been suspended "due to negligence" in security.

 

The Delhi Police conducts daily drills as part of preparations for the program scheduled for 15th August, they added.

"A team of the Special Cell conducted a drill on Saturday in which they entered the Red Fort premises in civil dress with a dummy bomb. At that time, the policemen deployed for the security of the Red Fort could not trace the bomb, due to which they were suspended," the police added.

The development came days ahead of Independence Day on August 15.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:

RELATED STORIES

CISF replaces Delhi Police for Parliament security
CISF replaces Delhi Police for Parliament security
'The security response was very slow'
'The security response was very slow'
PM security breach: 6 more Punjab cops suspended
PM security breach: 6 more Punjab cops suspended
Parliament breach: How 6 people hatched the plan
Parliament breach: How 6 people hatched the plan
Security breach as UP man enters Parl Annexe; held
Security breach as UP man enters Parl Annexe; held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Kajol Performances We Love

webstory image 2

Who Can Be The Next James Bond? 14 Names For The Race

webstory image 3

In the Footsteps of Mahavatar Narsimha

VIDEOS

Emotional Gambhir Leads Dressing Room Celebrations!1:50

Emotional Gambhir Leads Dressing Room Celebrations!

Delhi zoo welcomes six Bengal Tiger cubs, largest litter in 20 years0:08

Delhi zoo welcomes six Bengal Tiger cubs, largest litter...

Tesla Launches India's First Superchargers In Mumbai2:47

Tesla Launches India's First Superchargers In Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD