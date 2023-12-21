News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Days after security breach, govt ropes in CISF for Parliament security

Days after security breach, govt ropes in CISF for Parliament security

By Neelabh Srivastava
December 21, 2023 12:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government has decided to hand over the "comprehensive" security of the Parliament building complex to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the wake of the recent breach of the safety ring, official sources said Thursday.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside the Parliament complex in the wake of major security breach. Photograph: ANI Photo

The CISF is a central armed police force (CAPF) that currently guards many central government ministry buildings in Delhi apart from installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain, civil airports and the Delhi Metro.

The sources told PTI that the Union home ministry on Wednesday directed for a survey of the Parliament building complex so that a "regular deployment of the CISF security and fire wing on a comprehensive pattern" could be done.

 

Experts drawn from the government building security (GBS) unit of the CISF, that guards central government ministries, and fire combat and response officers of the force along with officials from the current Parliament security team will undertake the survey beginning later this week.

Both the new and the old Parliament complex and their allied buildings will be brought under a comprehensive security cover of the CISF which will also have the existing elements of Parliament Security Service (PSS), the Delhi Police and the Parliament Duty Group (PDG) of the CRPF, the sources said.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two others sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting slogans outside the Parliament premises.

A committee under the chairmanship of CRPF director general Anish Dayal Singh is looking into the overall security issues of the Parliament complex and will make recommendations to the Union home ministry for improvement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Neelabh Srivastava
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Is The Modi Sarkar Mum On Security Breach?
Why Is The Modi Sarkar Mum On Security Breach?
Only A Security Breach?
Only A Security Breach?
'Intruders were heading to PM's seat'
'Intruders were heading to PM's seat'
This Aussie pacer is IPL's new star?
This Aussie pacer is IPL's new star?
Cummins didn't deserve Rs 20.5 crore price tag?
Cummins didn't deserve Rs 20.5 crore price tag?
AI makes mark in drug discovery; Peptris raises $1 mn
AI makes mark in drug discovery; Peptris raises $1 mn
One-off Test PIX: Vastrakar gives India upperhand
One-off Test PIX: Vastrakar gives India upperhand
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'The security response was very slow'

'The security response was very slow'

Parl security breach: 'It was like a terrorist attack'

Parl security breach: 'It was like a terrorist attack'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances