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Home  » News » Woman Held at Lucknow Metro Station with Ammunition

Woman Held at Lucknow Metro Station with Ammunition

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 07, 2026 00:36 IST

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A woman was arrested at a Lucknow metro station after security discovered live ammunition in her bag, raising concerns about security protocols.

Key Points

  • A woman was arrested at Badshahnagar Metro Station in Lucknow for possessing live cartridges.
  • Security personnel discovered 53 live cartridges and 10 spent casings in the woman's bag during an X-ray inspection.
  • The woman, identified as Pratibha Pal, is the widow of a deceased Uttar Pradesh Police head constable.
  • She was unable to provide documentation for the ammunition and has been charged under the Arms Act.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested at the Badshahnagar Metro Station here, after live cartridges were recovered from her possession, police said on Monday.

On April 5 at 11.59 am on Sunday, the Mahanagar police station received information that a woman had placed a black bag on the X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS) at the metro station, police said in a statement.

 

On the monitor, certain cartridges appeared to be visible inside the bag. Subsequently, upon a physical inspection of the bag conducted by a female security guard, 53 live cartridges and 10 spent cartridge casings were recovered, it said.

The accused has been identified as Pratibha Pal (43), wife of the late Yashwant Singh.

Investigation Details

Mahanagar Station House Officer (SHO) Akhilesh Kumar Mishra said that Yashwant Singh was a 'deevan' (head constable) with the Uttar Pradesh Police and had died in November 2025.

She failed to produce any legal documents or information regarding the cartridges.

Based on a written complaint submitted by Sub-Inspector Anurag Kumar Singh, a case was registered against her at Mahanagar police station on Sunday under the Arms Act, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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