Dubai-bound flight returns to Kochi after security concern

An Emirates flight en route to Dubai from Kochi was compelled to return due to a security incident at Dubai International Airport, causing travel disruptions and raising security concerns.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @emirates/X

Key Points Emirates flight EK533, carrying 325 passengers, returned to Kochi due to a security incident at Dubai International Airport.

The flight departed from Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 4:30 am and landed back at 8:30 am.

Passengers were advised to remain on board while the situation at Dubai International Airport was being assessed.

The return service was expected to continue if Dubai International Airport resumed operations.

An Emirates flight bound for Dubai from Kochi returned to the Kochi airport on Monday following a security incident reported from the destination airport, a CIAL spokesman said.

Flight EK533 departed Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 04.30 am with 325 people on board. En route, the aircraft was directed to turn back due to the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport, he said.

The flight landed in Kochi at 08.30 am, he added.

"Passengers are advised to remain on board while the situation at DXB (Dubai) is reviewed. If the airport resumes operations, the return service will continue," the spokesman said.