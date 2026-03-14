Iran launches new wave of missiles after US bombs Kharg Island

The incident came shortly after a spokesperson from Iran's military warned that Tehran could target ports and docks in the United Arab Emirates following recent United States strikes on Kharg Island, a key hub for Iran's oil exports.

IMAGE: A first responder looks at the damage at an impact site on top of a residential building, following an Iranian missile strike, in Jerusalem, on March 14, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Key Points Iran launched a new wave of missiles as part of its ongoing military campaign in the West Asia conflict.

Iran warned it could target ports and docks in the UAE if the US attacks continue.

The warning followed US missile strikes on Kharg Island, a facility handling about 90% of Iran's crude oil exports.

The United States Central Command said more than 90 Iranian military targets were struck on the island.

Reports from Al Jazeera say Iran plans to increase the use of ballistic missiles and advanced weapon systems in the conflict.

Iran's military on Saturday launched a fresh wave of missiles as part of ongoing strikes against regional adversaries amid the West Asia conflict, Iranian state media Press TV reported.

The incident came shortly after a spokesperson from Iran's military warned that Tehran could target ports and docks in the United Arab Emirates following recent United States strikes on Kharg Island, a key hub for Iran's oil exports.

The warning came as tensions escalated in the Gulf after US missile strikes on military facilities on Kharg Island on Friday.

Saturday's warning specifically addressed the UAE, urging civilians to avoid ports and docks.

"We warn the UAE leadership that the Islamic Republic of Iran views it as its legitimate right to strike the origins of American missile launches—those concealed in ports, docks, and shelters used by US forces under the cover of Emirati cities -- in defence of its national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, said, as quoted by CNN.

According to CNN, Kharg Island handles around 90 per cent of Iran's crude oil exports and is considered vital to the country's economy.

US officials and Iranian state media said the strikes did not hit oil infrastructure or targets related to oil trade.

90 military targets were hit on Kharg Island: US

Earlier on Saturday, the United States Central Command stated in a post on X that over 90 Iranian military targets were hit on Kharg Island.

'Last night, US forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island, Iran. The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites. US forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island while preserving the oil infrastructure,' the post read.

Iran has maintained that its attacks in the Gulf have been aimed at US military interests, though hotels, civilian high-rises, and key oil infrastructure have reportedly been hit across the region.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that Tehran has vowed to increase the use of upgraded weapons systems -- particularly ballistic missiles and other high-impact munitions with greater destructive potential -- as part of its broader offensive strategy.