Air India tickets to get costlier as airline levies fuel surcharge

Air India and Air India Express are implementing a fuel surcharge on flight tickets, impacting travellers due to the surge in jet fuel prices amid geopolitical tensions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Air India on Facebook

Key Points Air India and Air India Express will levy a fuel surcharge on domestic and international flights starting March 12 due to rising jet fuel prices.

The initial domestic fuel surcharge will be Rs 399 per ticket, also applicable to SAARC flights, with international surcharges varying by destination.

Flights to West Asia will see a USD 10 surcharge, while flights to Africa will increase by USD 90 and Southeast Asia by USD 60.

A second phase starting March 18 will increase fuel surcharges for flights to Europe, North America, and Australia.

The airline cites significant price escalation of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and high excise duties as reasons for the surcharge.

Airfares are set to rise with Air India and Air India Express deciding to levy a fuel surcharge of Rs 399 on each domestic flight ticket from March 12 and also hike the charge for international bookings due to a steep rise in jet fuel prices amid the Middle East conflict.

The new fuel surcharges will be implemented in a phased manner.

Regretting the need for fuel surcharges, Air India on Tuesday said that without such surcharges, "it is likely that some flights would be unable to cover operating costs and would have to be cancelled".

In the first phase, a fuel surcharge of Rs 399 per domestic flight ticket would be imposed from March 12, and the same will also be applicable for SAARC flights, a statement said on Tuesday.

For West Asia flights, the fuel surcharge will be USD 10 and hiked by USD 30 to USD 90 for Africa flights and by USD 20 to USD 60 for Southeast Asia services.

Ticket Prices To Rise From March 12

All these changes will be effective from March 12, including for flights to and from Singapore. Currently, there is no fuel surcharge for Singapore services.

In the second phase, Air India will increase the fuel surcharge by USD 25 to USD 50 for flights to Europe, North America and Australia starting from March 18.

Fuel surcharge for Europe flights will rise to USD 125 from USD 100, and for North America flights, the same will increase from USD 150 to USD 200.

As per the statement, the fuel surcharge for Australia flights will increase from USD 150 to USD 200.

Currently, Air India Express does not levy fuel surcharges on any of its flights.

"Air India group today announced a phased expansion of a fuel surcharge on its domestic and international routes, necessitated by the steep rise in jet fuel prices arising from the geopolitical situation in the Gulf region," the statement said.

Impact of Rising ATF Costs

Since early March 2026, the statement that Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of an airline's operating costs, has seen significant price escalation due to supply interruptions.

"In India, this pressure is amplified by high Excise Duty and VAT on ATF in major metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, magnifying the cost impact and placing substantial strain on airline operating economics," it said.

For the avoidance of doubt, the statement said that tickets that have already been issued prior to the above times will not attract the new surcharge unless customers seek date or itinerary changes that require a recalculation of the fare.

There was no announcement regarding fuel surcharges from IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air.