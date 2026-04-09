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Delhi University Conference Examines AI's Role in Shaping Future Management Practices

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 09, 2026 20:06 IST

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An international conference at Delhi University explored the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of management, highlighting ethical considerations and innovative educational applications.

Key Points

  • Delhi University conference explores how AI is shaping the future of management across various sectors.
  • Experts emphasise the importance of ethical considerations as AI increasingly blurs the lines between real and synthetic.
  • AI can revolutionise education by creating customised learning systems tailored to individual student needs and interests.
  • The conference highlights AI's potential to improve administrative efficiency and speed in educational institutions.
  • Panel discussions focus on assessing AI's relevance across different domains and its impact on code, capital, and customers.

Delhi University's Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce (SGGSCC) hosted a wide-ranging discussion on Thursday at an international conference exploring how AI is set to shape the future of management.

The event aims to foster meaningful dialogue on the present and future relevance of AI across sectors, college officials said.

 

The college, on Thursday, inaugurated its two-day eighth biennial international conference titled "Frontiers in AI: Shaping the Future of Management", which featured a panel discussion on "AI everywhere: transforming code, capital, and customers".

Alok Pandey, professor and dean of the Office of Career Services at OP Jindal Global University, who was also the session moderator, pointed out, "As the line between real and synthetic often blurs out with AI, it is important to pay special attention to the ethical literacy, which is not fundamentally different from ethics that students should already be learning."

While the panellists touched upon several topics as to how students can compete in an era where AI is no longer the future, but a real presence in everyday life, a thought that stood out was how AI can be used to revolutionise the teaching and learning system for students.

AI's Impact on Education

Kartik Dave, professor and dean of the School of Management at Dr B R Ambedkar University, Delhi, said, "AI can be used to change the way we give degrees to our students. We can work on creating a customised education system or classes for each student, according to their needs and interests."

The event is being organised by the Seminar Committee of the college, in collaboration with the Department of Finance and Business Economics and the Faculty of Applied Social Sciences and Humanities, University of Delhi.

The inaugural session was held under the guidance of the college principal, Kawal Gill, who highlighted the expanding role of AI in improving administrative efficiency, speed, and systems.

Looking Ahead

The second day of the conference, to be held on Friday, will feature a second panel discussion on "From Hype to Hard Numbers: Assessing AI's Cross-Domain Relevance."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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