Students Urged to Embrace AI Wisely, Not Fear It

Experts at D Y Patil International University advise students to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) with wisdom and critical thinking, highlighting its potential while cautioning against misinformation in the digital age.

Key Points Students should learn to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) wisely and rationally, avoiding fear and embracing its potential.

AI has domain-specific applications but can generate incorrect information, requiring critical analysis of data.

D Y Patil International University (DYPIU) is launching new departments and centres of excellence, including a semiconductor laboratory and an Electric Vehicles centre.

Building strong professional networks is crucial for career growth and success in the modern world.

Students should cultivate a passion for positive change and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Students should learn to use technology wisely and rationally, and not be terrorised by Artificial Intelligence, said Dinesh Bhoyar, Commissioner (GST and Customs) in Pune.

Addressing students at the Eighth Foundation Day celebration of D Y Patil International University (DYPIU), Akurdi, here on Saturday, Bhoyar said the society is currently living in the age of AI, where technology has become an integral part of everyday life.

"AI has several domain-specific applications and can answer questions within seconds," he said.

However, he cautioned students that AI is not always reliable and can sometimes generate incorrect information.

"Every generation fears new technology. The same concerns were raised when the railways were introduced and later when television and other communication technologies emerged," Bhoyar said.

Highlighting the challenges of the digital age, he noted that the abundance of data available today requires individuals to carefully segregate and analyse information.

University Developments and Future Plans

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Manish Bhalla, the vice chancellor of DYPIU, described the foundation day as a significant milestone for the university community.

Bhalla announced that the university plans to launch a Department of Law, Governance and Public Policy and introduce several new schools, like the School of Legal Studies and Centres of Excellence, from the next academic year.

He also noted that DYPIU is working towards obtaining various accreditations from competent authorities.

The university has already filed for the NIRF ranking. Recently, the university has inaugurated the semiconductor laboratory and a Centre of Excellence in Electric Vehicles.

The Importance of Networking and Community Contribution

Addressing the gathering, Kalpen Shukla, the president of the IIT-Delhi Alumni Association and the IIM-Ahmedabad Alumni Association, emphasised the importance of networking in professional growth.

"Network is net worth. Building strong networks is a major strength," he said.

He also urged students to cultivate a passion for bringing positive changes in society and to contribute meaningfully to the community.

"Students must take AI seriously and choose their path carefully. A student is not just a learner but the heart of the institution to which he or she belongs," Shukla added.