'Drunk with power': Owaisi slams Shah over 2002 Guj riots remark

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that the Bharatiya Janata Party had "taught a lesson to rioters in 2002" All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said the lesson the party imparted was that "Bilkis' rapists will be freed."

"What lesson did Amit Shah teach in 2002? Lessons from Naroda Patiya? Lessons from Gulbarga? Best bakery lesson? Lessons from Bilkis Bano?" Owaisi said in a tweet while sharing a clip from campaigning for the AIMIM's Vejalpur candidate in Gujarat's Juhapura.

"Amit Shah today gave a statement during a public rally that they taught a lesson to the rioters of Gujarat in 2002 and the Bharatiya Janata Party established permanent peace in the state. I want to tell the MP of this (Ahmedabad) constituency, I want to tell India's Union Home Minister, that the lesson you taught in 2002 was that Bilkis' rapists will be freed by you. The lesson you taught was that you will free the murderers of Bilkis' three-year-old daughter. You also taught us that Ahsan Jafri can be killed. You taught the lesson of Gulbarga bakery, you taught the lesson of Best bakery lesson...which lessons of yours will we remember Amit Shah sahab?" said Owaisi.

"Remember the seat of power is snatched from all. Drunk with power, India's home minister is saying they taught a lesson... Amit Shah sahab, what lesson did you teach that Delhi communal riots occurred?...," added Owaisi.

On Friday, Shah said that anti-social elements earlier indulged in violence in Gujarat as the Congress supported them, but after the perpetrators were "taught a lesson" in 2002, they stopped such activities and the Bharatiya Janata Party established "permanent peace" in the state.

Parts of Gujarat had witnessed large-scale violence in 2002 following the train burning incident at Godhra railway station in February that year.

Gujarat will go for poll in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.