HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Drunk SUV driver drags bike for 500m; hits multiple vehicles

Drunk SUV driver drags bike for 500m; hits multiple vehicles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 27, 2025 10:37 IST

x

The Bengaluru Police have arrested a 38-year-old man on charges of drunk and rash driving after his SUV rammed into a bike, dragged it for about 500 metres, before hitting multiple vehicles, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: According to police, the speeding SUV rammed into the motorcycle from behind. The impact was so severe that the bike got stuck under the car. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The incident occurred on the Ring Road near Kamakshipalya around 7.15 pm on December 24, when the biker, Rohit, was heading towards the Nagarbhavi Circle, they said.

The incident was captured on camera by the passersby.

 

According to police, the speeding SUV rammed into the motorcycle from behind. The impact was so severe that the bike got stuck under the car.

However, the SUV driver, later identified as Srinivas, allegedly did not stop and continued to drive for nearly 500 metres, dragging the motorcycle all the way.

Rohit sustained injuries to his chest, hands and legs, police said. The car later hit several other vehicles after which a group of motorists and locals chased and stopped the offending vehicle.

"The public found the driver in a heavily intoxicated state and thrashed him before the traffic police reached the scene and took Srinivas into custody," a senior police officer said.

Police arrested Srinivas after registering a case against him under the relevant sections of law based on a complaint filed by Rohit.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Delhi: Teen driver mows down man, drags him for 600 m
Delhi: Teen driver mows down man, drags him for 600 m
Kanjhawala accused 'agreed to drag girl' for 13 km
Kanjhawala accused 'agreed to drag girl' for 13 km
Man dies after SUV with 'BJP sticker' hits, drags bike
Man dies after SUV with 'BJP sticker' hits, drags bike
Kerala car owner dragged 5 km on bonnet by fleeing driver
Kerala car owner dragged 5 km on bonnet by fleeing driver
UP tehsildar's vehicle hits biker, drags body for 30 km
UP tehsildar's vehicle hits biker, drags body for 30 km

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

webstory image 2

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 3

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

VIDEOS

Boy Who Helped Soldiers During Op Sindoor Awarded PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar0:31

Boy Who Helped Soldiers During Op Sindoor Awarded PM...

Meet Aysha Hassan, six-time national judo medalist from Ganderbal with Olympic Dreams3:30

Meet Aysha Hassan, six-time national judo medalist from...

Salman Khan Rings in His 60th Birthday at Panvel Farmhouse3:32

Salman Khan Rings in His 60th Birthday at Panvel Farmhouse

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO