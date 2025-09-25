HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Drug addict swallows 29 spoons, 19 toothbrushes, 2 pens at rehab

Drug addict swallows 29 spoons, 19 toothbrushes, 2 pens at rehab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 25, 2025 20:11 IST

n a bizarre medical case, doctors at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur removed two pens, 19 toothbrushes and 29 spoons from the stomach of a man undergoing treatment for drug addiction, officials said on Thursday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

According to doctors at the Devanandani Hospital, Sachin, a resident of Bulandshahr, was admitted to a de-addiction centre from where he was rushed to the hospital with severe abdominal pain.

After an ultrasound, doctors noticed unusual objects lodged in his stomach, hospital officials said.

 

Dr Shyam Kumar, chairman of the hospital, and Dr Sanjay Rai led the surgical team that performed the operation recently.

"We recovered two pens, 19 toothbrushes and 29 spoons during the procedure. The patient's life was saved," Kumar said.

According to hospital officials, preliminary inquiry revealed that Sachin, while undergoing treatment at the de-addiction centre, swallowed the objects under the influence of drugs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
