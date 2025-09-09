HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 40-kg plastic waste removed from cow's stomach in Odisha

40-kg plastic waste removed from cow's stomach in Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 09, 2025 10:29 IST

x

Veterinary doctors removed plastic materials such as polythene bags weighing around 40 kg from the stomach of a stray cow at a government-run hospital in Odisha's Ganjam district.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) of Ganjam, Anjan Kumar Das, said it took around three hours to conduct a surgery on Monday to take out the polythene bags and other undigested items from the stomach of the five-year-old cow.

The condition of the herbivore is stable following the operation, and it will stay in the hospital for about a week, he said.

 

"Stray cows, which feed on leftovers discarded in plastic bags, consume plastic materials. This led to the animals' intestines getting blocked. If left unattended for long, they will die," said Satya Narayan Kar, who led the team that conducted the surgery.

The cow was shifted from the Hilpatna area to the veterinary hospital in an animal ambulance on Sunday, after its condition did not improve with on-the-spot treatment for two days, he said.

Having problems passing stool and urine, the animal had been kicking its belly in pain for some time, Kar said.

The clinical examination of the cow revealed the accumulation of plastic waste in its stomach. In order to remove these, we have conducted a major surgery, he said.

In 2023, the veterinary surgeons of the hospital had removed plastic materials of around 30 kg from a stray cow's stomach.

The incident has revealed the use of polythene and other plastic materials in Silk City, despite the ban on their use, transport and manufacture, said Sudhir Rout, an environmental activist spearheading campaigns against the use of plastics.

He appealed to the Berhampur Municipal Corporation authorities to strictly enforce the rules against the use of polythene.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Waiting for 'rakshaks', cows are choking on plastic
Waiting for 'rakshaks', cows are choking on plastic
What PM needs to do about cows eating plastic
What PM needs to do about cows eating plastic
Meet BJP leader who wants to end illegal cow menace
Meet BJP leader who wants to end illegal cow menace
The truth about cow slaughter in India
The truth about cow slaughter in India
'A cow's life is more precious than a human being's'
'A cow's life is more precious than a human being's'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Animals & Birds Idioms You Should Know

webstory image 2

9 Countries With The Most McDonald's

webstory image 3

12 Books India Banned

VIDEOS

NDA V-P candidate CP Radhakrishnan visits temple near Lodhi Road area2:00

NDA V-P candidate CP Radhakrishnan visits temple near...

Visuals from Nepali Parliament capture aftermath of clashes2:06

Visuals from Nepali Parliament capture aftermath of clashes

Incessant Rains Force Salal Dam to Open Gates1:01

Incessant Rains Force Salal Dam to Open Gates

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV