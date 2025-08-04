HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gauze left inside woman's stomach after surgery at UP hospital

Gauze left inside woman's stomach after surgery at UP hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 04, 2025 18:39 IST

A private hospital in Bareilly is under probe for allegedly leaving a gauze inside a woman's stomach, which caused her uterus to be removed, according to the chief medical officer.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

It was a double whammy for Noorjahan, who gave birth to a stillborn.

When, after surgery, she complained of pain and her stitches started bleeding, her husband, Tahir, took her to another hospital on July 28.

 

An ultrasound revealed there was a medical gauze in her stomach.

The doctors removed the gauze, as well as her uterus, because of the rot that had set in due to an infection.

According to a complaint Tahir wrote to the Bareilly chief medical officer Dr Vishram Singh, Noorjahan had been operated on by Dr Shabaz on June 3 for delivery at a private hospital in Bhojipura.

"The doctor left the medical gauze (used in medical dressing) inside her body," the Dadiya village native wrote in the complaint.

Dr Vishram Singh took cognisance of the complaint on Sunday.

"The case is in my knowledge. We have formed a team under the Deputy CMO Dr Laiki Ahmed to probe the matter. If found guilty, the hospital's registration will be cancelled and it will be sealed," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
