Hair loss outbreak in Maha village linked to wheat?

Incidents of sudden hair loss in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, which made national headlines, are linked to high selenium content found in wheat from Punjab and Haryana supplied by local ration shops, as per a medical expert's report.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Selenium is a mineral found in the soil and naturally appears in water and some foods. People need a very small amount of selenium, which plays a key role in metabolism.

The cases of sudden hair loss, or 'acute onset alopecia totalis', were reported in 279 persons in 18 villages of Buldhana between December 2024 and January this year, prompting authorities to order a probe into the matter.

The affected persons, many of whom were college students and young girls, faced significant social challenges due to the condition, including disrupted educational pursuits and arranged marriages.

The social stigma surrounding alopecia led some to shave their scalps in an attempt to avoid embarrassment.

After reaching the affected areas and collecting samples, it was found that individuals, primarily young women, had symptoms such as headache, fever, scalp itching, tingling, and in some cases vomiting and loose motions, Dr Himmatrao Bawaskar, MD of Bawaskar Hospital and Research Centre in Raigad, told PTI.

"The primary cause of the outbreak was linked to wheat imported from Punjab and Haryana, which was found to have a significantly higher selenium content than the locally produced wheat," the Padma Shri awardee doctor said.

"Our analysis of wheat from the affected region revealed that it contained 600 times more selenium than the locally grown variety. This high selenium intake is believed to be the cause of the alopecia cases," he said.

The condition developed rapidly, with total baldness occurring within three to four days of the symptoms onset in these villages, the medical expert said.

The investigation also found a marked increase in selenium levels in the blood, urine and hair of the affected individuals, he said.

"The blood, urine and hair samples showed a 35-fold, 60-fold and 150-fold increase in selenium content, respectively. This suggests that excessive selenium intake is a direct contributor to the outbreak," Bawaskar said.

"Our team also found that zinc levels were significantly lower in the affected individuals, pointing to a potential imbalance caused by the excess selenium," he said.

Further examination of the wheat indicated the selenium content was not a result of external contamination but was inherent in the grain itself, the expert said, adding that wheat from Punjab and Haryana is known to have high selenium bioavailability.

No significant contamination was found in the wheat samples from ration shops of the area, he said.

"The region where the outbreak occurred is known for its salty, alkaline soil and recurrent droughts, which have affected agricultural productivity. Many families rely on government-subsidised wheat from ration shops, which have been poorly regulated for quality," Bawaskar stated in his report.

"The wheat supplied to the affected villages was sourced from the regions with high selenium content, contributing to the health crisis," he added.

Bawaskar said the outbreak highlights the need for stronger regulation of food supplies, particularly in areas where residents depend on government-provided rations.

Meanwhile, after the authorities asked people to stop consumption of the selenium-rich wheat as a preventive measure, some people have reported partial regrowth of hair within 5-6 weeks.