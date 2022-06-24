News
Rediff.com  » News » Droupadi Murmu dials Sonia, Pawar, Mamata seeking support

Droupadi Murmu dials Sonia, Pawar, Mamata seeking support

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 24, 2022 14:54 IST
National Democratic Alliance presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu on Friday called up some key opposition leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and sought their support for her candidature.

IMAGE: NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu arrives at Parliament House before filing of her nomination papers, in New Delhi, on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Sources said she called them up personally and spoke to them before filing her nomination for the July 18 presidential election.

All the three leaders expressed their best wishes to her, sources said.

 

Murmu filed her nomination on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over her set of papers to Returning Officer P C Mody.

She was accompanied by a host of Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and BJP president J P Nadda.

Several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Jairam Thakur, Pushkar Singh Dhami and leaders of some NDA supporting parties like the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, the Biju Janata Dal and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were also present during her nomination filing.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
