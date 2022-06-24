News
Droupadi Murmu files nomination, accompanied by PM, BJP top brass, allies

Droupadi Murmu files nomination, accompanied by PM, BJP top brass, allies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 24, 2022 13:43 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's nominee Droupadi Murmu on Friday filed her nomination papers for the July 18 presidential election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over the set of papers to Returning Officer P C Mody.

IMAGE: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu files her nomination papers for presidential election in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and BJP president J P Nadda, at Parliament House, in New Delhi, on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Murmu was also accompanied by Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, BJP president J P Nadda and several chief ministers including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, B S Bommai, Bhupendra Patel, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh.

 

Besides the NDA leaders, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress' V Vijaysai Reddy and Biju Janata Dal leader Sasmit Patra, who are not part of the alliance, were also in Parliament to back her nomination.

IMAGE: Murmu, accompanied by Modi, Rajnath Singh, Shah, Nadda and other dignitaries, walks towards Parliament House to file her nomination papers. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader O Paneerselvam and M Thambidurai, Janata Dal-United's Rajiv Ranjan Singh also reached Parliament early.

Every set of nomination has to have 50 proposers and 50 seconders among elected representatives.

Murmu, if elected, will be the first tribal president and the second woman in the post.

She will also be the youngest president ever, second only to N Sanjeeva Reddy, who was a few days elder to her when he became the President.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
