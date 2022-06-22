Draupadi Murmu And Yashwant Sinha: A Rare Pic

On July 18, 2022, two individuals with a Jharkhand connection will contest the Presidential election.

The Opposition has opted for Yashwant Sinha, a native of Hazaribagh, former IAS officer and a distinguished politician who served as India's external affairs and finance minister.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, night, announced that its nominee would be Draupadi Murmu, a former teacher who served as a minister in her native Odisha before being appointed Jharkhand governor for six years, from 2015 to 2021.

Please click on the image for a throwback glimpse of the Presidential candidates.

IMAGE: In this undated file photograph, then President Pranab Mukherjee with former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, right, and then Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu, left, at the convocation ceremony of the Vinoba Bhave University in Hazaribagh.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com