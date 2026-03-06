Drive slowly in Parliament complex, avoid mishaps, MPS told

To prevent accidents and security breaches, Parliament issues a new advisory urging MPs to limit their vehicle speed to 10 kmph within the complex.

Key Points Parliament issues a new advisory urging MPs to limit vehicle speed to 10 kmph within the Parliament estate.

The speed limit aims to prevent the activation of security devices like 'tyre killers' and 'road blockers'.

Exceeding the speed limit can cause serious damage to vehicles and potential injuries to occupants.

MPs are also advised to maintain a five-foot distance between vehicles when crossing the 'boom barrier'.

Parliament's security apparatus was overhauled after the 2001 terror attack, with ongoing upgrades to address emerging threats.

As the Budget session of Parliament resumes on Monday, a fresh advisory has been issued to MPs to limit their vehicle speed to 10 kmph to prevent activation of security devices at the Parliament estate's entry gates, causing damage to cars and hurting occupants.

The Parliament Security Service has issued guidelines for the operation of security gadgets within the Parliament estate, cautioning that the speed of the vehicle should not exceed 10 kmph until they have crossed the last security device at the Iron Gates.

The gadgets are designed to activate immediately in the event of an emergency.

"In case the speed of vehicles exceeds the speed limit of 10 kmph, it may be difficult for the person driving the vehicle to bring the vehicle to a safe halt. Impact against the 'tyre killers' and 'road blockers' can cause serious damage to the vehicle and injuries to the occupants," it cautioned.

The advisory also said that a distance of at least five feet between two vehicles should be maintained while crossing the 'boom barrier' as the system allows clearance of only one vehicle at a time.

If any vehicle accidentally hits the 'boom barrier', the driver must stop the vehicle immediately, it reads.

Parliament Security Upgrades

After the terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001, the security apparatus was overhauled with the installation of the latest security gadgets. The system has been upgraded on multiple occasions to address emerging threats.